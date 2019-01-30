Two casualties taken to hospital after Newhaven business evacuated

Two people have been taken to hospital after a Newhaven business was evacuated this morning (Wednesday, January 30).

A carbon monoxide alarm was triggered at the Euro Business Park in New Road.

Photograph by Eddie Mitchell

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) remains at the scene of the incident.

Crews from Newhaven, Roedean, Preston Circus, Eastbourne, alongside the Incident Command Unit and Technical Rescue Unit from Lewes, as well as the Decontamination Unit from Eastbourne were mobilised to the scene at 9.59 this morning.

Four fire officers are also at the scene, where an Incident Command Centre has been set up.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus have been carrying out a search of the building to identify the source and have removed carbon monoxide from the building, using a Positive Pressure Ventilation Fan.

An ESFRS spokesperson said: “We are working with other emergency services and agencies including South East Coast Ambulance Service, Sussex Police and Southern Gas Networks.

“Paramedics are at the scene looking after anyone affected, with two casualties being taken to hospital.

“A major incident has not been declared and Sussex Police have a diversion for traffic in place. The incident has been scaled down but our crews still remain on the scene, including the Technical Rescue Unit, the Incident Command Unit from Lewes, as well as Roedean and Newhaven crews.”