Two helicopters and three fixed wing aircraft called in Hastings missing diver search

Two helicopters and three fixed wing aircraft alongside multiple East Sussex RNLI lifeboats were launched in the search of a missing diver off the coast of Hastings.

Hastings, Eastbourne and Dungeness Lifeboat crews alongside aircraft from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency were on the scene on Saturday (July 27) following the distress call.

Crews from the Coastguard raised the alert and started the search at approximately 1.50pm.

A spokesperson for Eastbourne’s RNLI confirmed that its crew stood down at 1am after the multi hour search after nothing was found at sea.

The spokesperson for Eastbourne RNLI said: “Solent Coastguard requested the launch of our Trent Class All-Weather Lifeboat 'Esme Anderson' in response to a missing diver on the edge of the shipping lanes ten miles south of Hastings.

“The lifeboat launched at 3:01pm (Saturday July 27) and made best speed, alongside RNLI Hastings Lifeboat, RNLI Dungeness Lifeboat, Pett Level Independent Rescue Boat, two Helicopters and three fixed wing aircraft from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency as well as multiple commercial and private vessels transiting the shipping lanes who also responded to the distress call.

“An extensive multi vessel search was carried out into the night in deteriorating sea conditions, with nothing found all assets were stood down and returned to station, and after a quick Domino's Pizza the crew returned to their homes at 1am.