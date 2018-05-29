Two-hour road closure after multi-vehicle collision

Witnesses are being sought to a multi-vehicle collision on the A259 at Newhaven, at its junction with Drove Road, close to the approach to the port’s swing-bridge.

It happened at around 12.45pm on Thursday (May 24) and involved two westbound vehicles – a Ford C-Max and a Citroen Dispatch – and three travelling east – a Vauxhall Agila, a Renault Clio and a Fiat Doblo.

The Ford driver. a 58-year-old local woman, suffered shock and possibly a medical episode at the wheel, while the driver of the Vauxhall, an 80-year-old woman from Piddinghoe, suffered serious back and chest injuries.

Both were taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton. The seriously injured woman remains in hospital in a stable condition.

The Citroen was driven by a Seaford man, the Renault by a woman from Rottingdean and the Fiat by a man from Peacehaven. All three were uninjured.

The road was closed for almost two hours while the incident was dealt with.

Anyone who saw what happened, who may have dash-cam footage of the collision or who has other information that may assist police is asked to contact officers online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 548 of 24/05.