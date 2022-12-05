Two hundred Years of volunteering celebrated by Girlguiding Sussex Central

Family and friends were invited to join the celebration.Deborah Phillips, Chair of the County’s Award Committee said, ‘Our County wanted to show their appreciation, and thank the volunteers for their time, loyalty and dedication.’Wendy Colson, County Commissioner presented them with a County certificate. She commented, ‘although each lady has already received their special Girlguiding badges, the County wanted to also thank them for the encouragement and enthusiasm shown to so many girls during their 50 years of volunteering. It is because of them, many of our young people have taken on new challenges and had many incredible opportunities but most importantly they made sure they had fun.
For more information visithttps://www.girlguidingsussexcentralcounty.com/https://www.facebook.com/girlguidingschttps://www.girlguiding.org.uk/
Girlguiding Central geographically covers Mid Sussex, and the borough of CrawleyGirlguiding is the leading charity for girls and young women in the UK. Thanks to the dedication and support of 100,000 amazing volunteers, we are active in every part of the UK, giving girls and young women a space where they can be themselves, have fun, build brilliant friendships, gain valuable life skills and make a positive difference to their lives and their communities. We build girls’ confidence and raise their aspirations. We give them the chance to discover their full potential and encourage them to be a powerful force for good.