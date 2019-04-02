Two injured after collision on A27 Lewes Road near Polegate

Two casualties have been taken to hospital after a collision on the A27 Lewes Road outside Polegate this afternoon.

Emergency services were sent to the scene where two vehicles collided at Folkington Lane at around 1.40pm.

The scene of the crash on the A27 Lewes Road outside Polegate SUS-190204-151305001

According to the ambulance service, two female patients were assessed and treated before being taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

The road was blocked and there was very slow traffic reported both ways due to the incident.

Update: The road was reported reopened at around 3.20pm.