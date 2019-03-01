Two injured in multi-vehicle A259 East Dean Road collision

Two people were injured in a multi-vehicle collision in East Dean Road on Thursday night (February 28).

Emergency services rushed to the scene near Warren Hill after four cars were said to have collided at around 6.45pm.

SECAmb (South East Coast Ambulance Service) sent two ambulances to the incident, and a spokesperson said a man and a woman were treated at the scene by paramedics.

The man, the ambulance service said, was checked over and discharged at the scene but the woman, who suffered a cut and neck injury, was taken to Eastbourne DGH.

Her injuries were not believed to be serious, SECamb said.

The road was closed for some time as the incident was dealt with.

A spokesman for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to the scene at 7.08pm, made sure the scene was secured and left at 7.22pm, leaving the scene in the hands of the police.