Two local heroes chosen to switch on Chichester Christmas lights

Chichester BID is delighted to announce that Emily Jordan, a pupil at Rumboldswhyke Primary School, and Yoddi Papa, the owner of the award-winning La Fish on St Pancras, will illuminate the city centre's Christmas lights on Saturday 25th November at 6.30pm. Both Emily and Yoddi were chosen as winners of Chichester BID’s 'Light Up Chichester' Local Hero Competition.

The annual competition called for nominations from the public to recognise two local champions, who have made a real difference over the last 12 months and deserve recognition.

Following several nominations from the public, Yoddi was selected as the winner of the 18 and over local hero category for his community spirit and efforts to raise money for several local organisations.

Yoddi said: “It's incredibly humbling to be nominated to turn on the Christmas lights at this wonderful and prestigious event in the city. Chichester has been good to my family over the decades. I’ll be switching the lights on this year in honour of my father Adam, who passed away three years ago this month. Through La Fish, my father and mother Elizabeth were able to touch so many people's hearts, and I am proud that we carry this on today. This year alone, we have raised money for Stonepillow, Chichester Boys Club, Chichester Rugby Club and Chichester Pride, to name a few. None of this would be possible without our incredibly supportive and loyal customers. I’d like to extend a huge thank you to each and every one of them and I hope many of them will come and take part in the Lantern Parade and watch the Christmas lights being switched on."

Local Hero Light Switch On Winners

Emily Jordan, a pupil at Rumboldswhyke, was chosen as the under-18 local hero after judges read a heartwarming nomination from her Head Teacher, Mrs Lisa Harris.

Mrs Harris said: "When I saw that this year's competition was open to young people as well as adults, I knew immediately I wanted to nominate Emily. In the face of family illness and crisis, Emily is a real-life hero. Despite everything that has happened to Emily in the last few months, she still comes to school smiling and happy. She's a true role model, and I admire her resilience and calm composure greatly. The whole school will be incredibly proud to watch her switch on the Christmas lights in Chichester this year."

Emily said: “This is so exciting! I can't believe I am doing this. My family and school are so proud of me!”

Over 35 nominations were received in this year's competition. The winners were chosen by a panel of four judges: Helen Marshall, CEO and Chair of Chichester BID, Doug Price from Rotary in Chichester, Richard Longhurst from Henry Adams and Tanya McCarthy from V2 Radio.

Helen Marshall, CEO and Chair of Chichester BID said: "This year's judging was once again a hugely difficult task with so many inspiring nominations received. However, we feel we picked two very worthy winners and can’t wait to see them light up Chichester on the 25th November. I'd like to thank Doug Price and Rotary in Chichester for all their hard work and dedication in organising the Christmas Light Switch On event with support this year from Henry Adams."

The Christmas Light Switch On will take place at 6.30pm on Saturday 25th November. There will also be a lantern procession, carols and music from V2 Radio.

The Christmas lights will be illuminated daily from 3pm until midnight, which will reduce the energy output by approximately half. Chichester’s light displays feature green garlands weaved throughout the scheme, making the lights look wonderful even when unlit.