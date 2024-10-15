Two major collections meet in new Hastings Contemporary exhibition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hastings Contemporary rings the changes with its latest exhibition Immortal Apples, Eternal Eggs (September 21-March 16).

As Hastings Contemporary director Liz Gilmore says: “We have had a series of exhibitions about the sea but we wanted to do something slightly different and with this we had the opportunity to work with two major collections. I've always been fascinated by collectors and the desire to collect and how important it is for the artists because you might find collectors collecting art at a very early stage in the career of people who are now household names, and the great thing is that that gives you insight into their work at a particular stage in their career.”

The exhibition is a meeting of two of the UK’s most significant collections – the Ingram Collection and the David and Indrė Roberts Collection – and will include work from artists including Phyllida Barlow, Louise Bourgeois, Sir Anthony Caro, Patrick Caulfield, Michael Craig-Martin, Dame Elisabeth Frink, Henry Moore, Ben Nicholson and Sarah Lucas.

The exhibition juxtaposes contemporary sculpture, video and installation alongside traditional still life painted works. It aims to challenge assumptions about this familiar genre, inviting new perspectives and asking viewers: what really is still life?More than 50 artworks will be on display, created by more than 50 artists over the past 100 years.

As Liz says, there are certainly differences between the collections: “The Roberts Collection is more contemporary in favour and the Ingram Collection is more modern British but there is overlap and the collections do dovetail.”

She is promising an exhibition which is joyous but also poignant with plenty of moods in between: “The theme that it opens with is ordinary extraordinary, the interpretation of the everyday and for us to be able to bring the everyday to life and to be able to elevate that into something extraordinary, I think, is something that everyone can relate to.

“Some of the collections are on public show and both have public access but this is, I believe, the first time, that the two collections have come together for a joint initiative. We have worked with the Ingram Collection before and for us it is always about trying to find new ways to create new perspectives and create added insight. It runs until March and it takes over all of our gallery space. It's an incredible journey from the ordinary to the extraordinary. There are some very joyful and affecting moments but there are also some very arresting moments. I think it will let people see that still life can be so many different things but it is also an insight in how the everyday can be elevated.”

The exhibition will begin with a dramatic and theatrical display in the gallery’s largest space, placing large-scale sculptures by Cathie Pilkington and Ai Weiwei alongside paintings by artists including Ansel Krut and John Armstrong. The show will progress thematically, journeying through trace and absence, wildness and cultivation, production and consumption, and magic and transformation, while also delving into still life’s darker undercurrents of death, violence and exploitation with works by Lonnie Holley, Gabriella Boyd and William Turnbull.