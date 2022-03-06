Two men saved from river near Rye after jumping in after their dog

Two men were rescued from a river near Rye after they had jumped in after their dog.

Rye Harbour RNLI said the rescue took place at the mouth of the River Rother yesterday afternoon (Saturday, March 5).

A spokesperson from the RNLI station said, “The local fire and ambulance services were also involved.

“[The] best safety advice is to stay on shore and call the coastguard in this situation.”