Two men saved from river near Rye after jumping in after their dog

Two men were rescued from a river near Rye after they had jumped in after their dog.

By Jacob Panons
Sunday, 6th March 2022, 11:28 am
Updated Sunday, 6th March 2022, 11:33 am

Two men were rescued from a river near Rye after they had jumped in after their dog.

Rye Harbour RNLI said the rescue took place at the mouth of the River Rother yesterday afternoon (Saturday, March 5).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

READ THIS: Local lifeboat stalwart retires after more than 50 years of service

Rye Harbour RNLI crew training SUS-190122-134021001

A spokesperson from the RNLI station said, “The local fire and ambulance services were also involved.

READ THIS: The most oversubscribed secondary schools in East Sussex revealed as places for September 2022 are announced

“[The] best safety advice is to stay on shore and call the coastguard in this situation.”

READ THIS: Magistrates Court results for the Hastings and Rother area

RyeHastingsEast Sussex