Police said last week that two men sustained ‘stab wounds’ in Burgess Hill on Wednesday night (July 31).

The police statement came through on Thursday, August 1, after photos were submitted to the Middy showing several police officers and two vehicles in Valebridge Drive on Wednesday evening (July 31).

More photos sent to the newspaper on Thursday morning (August 1) showed a man wearing a forensic suit at the scene.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said on Thursday, August 1: “Police responded to a disturbance at an address in Valebridge Drive, Burgess Hill, about 8pm on Wednesday, July 31.

“Two men, who are known to each other, sustained stab wounds and were taken to hospital for treatment, where one of them remains. His injuries are not life-threatening.

“The other man – a 29-year-old from Burgess Hill – has since been discharged and was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. He remains in police custody at this time.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances, however there is no indication of any third-party involvement at this time. The public can expect to see a heightened police presence in the area in the meantime.”

UPDATE: Sussex Police said on Thursday, August 8: “Both men have since been discharged from hospital.

One of them – Christopher Gunn, 29, of Valebridge Drive, Burgess Hill – has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm without intent. He has been remanded in custody and is next due to appear before Lewes Crown Court for a plea and direction hearing on 30 August.”

1 . Burgess Hill There was a police presence in Valebridge Drive, Burgess Hill, on the evening of Wednesday, July 31 Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Burgess Hill There was a police presence in Valebridge Drive, Burgess Hill, on the evening of Wednesday, July 31 Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3 . Burgess Hill There was a police presence in Valebridge Drive, Burgess Hill, on the evening of Wednesday, July 31 Photo: Eddie Mitchell