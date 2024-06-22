Emergency services were called to Dalewood Gardens at about 4pm to reports of a man having been stabbed.

The victim was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital with serious injuries, police said.

A 45-year-old woman from Crawley was arrested nearby on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm with intent, Sussex Police confirmed. Following an extensive search, a 45-year-old man from Crawley was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Both remain in custody at this time, police added.

Detective Inspector Jason Parry said: “I would like to thank the public for their patience and understanding while we responded to this incident, which I’m sure will have been alarming to the local community.

“We believe this was an isolated incident between three people who were known to each other. We are not currently seeking anyone else in connection with the investigation.

“Enquiries will be ongoing and there will likely remain an increased police presence in the area this evening.

“Anyone who has any information that could help is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting Operation Wildwood.”

