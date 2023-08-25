Two people suffered serious injuries after their plane crashed into a Horsham field last year, a new report says.

The collision happened last year when the plane struck trees at the end of a runway near Jackrell’s Farm airstrip in Southwater, near Horsham, in October.

The Air Accident Investigations Branch (AAIB) released its report into the incident yesterday (Thursday, August 24) and stated that it investigators did not find any mechanical or technical cause for the incident.

In summary, the AAIB found: “The aircraft was being flown for the renewal of its Permit to Fly. Having completed most of the required items, the pilot flew the aircraft back to Jackrell’s Farm airstrip to land. The approach to the airstrip resulted in a go-around during which the aircraft struck the tops of tall trees beyond the end of the runway.

"The aircraft then struck the ground in the field beyond the trees in an upright attitude. Both the pilot and the aircraft owner suffered serious injuries in the accident. Although the aircraft owner recalled that the aircraft was high and fast on the approach and that a go-around was commenced from close to the end of the runway, this could not be verified as the pilot had no recollection of the flight.