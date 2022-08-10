Two people treated following Hove fire

Two people were handed over into the care of the ambulance service following a blaze in Hove, according to the fire service.

By Jacob Panons
Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 7:51 am

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said at 11.29pm on Tuesday, August 9, it was called to attend a residential property in Eaton Gardens following reports of a fire.

Crews from Brighton, Hove, Roedean, Lewes and West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service attended the incident, according to a fire service spokesperson.

The spokesperson added: “The fire is in the top floor of a four-storey building.

The fire service in Eaton Gardens, Hove. Picture from Eddie Mitchell

“We are advising all nearby residents to keep their windows and doors closed for the time being as there is smoke in the air.”

Later in the night ESFRS said it was scaling down the incident but was ensuring the fire had been extinguished and that the area was safe.

The spokesperson added: “The cause of the fire is not yet known.”

