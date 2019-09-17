Two taken to hospital after collision in Ditchling

Two people were taken to hospital following a collision in Ditchling.

The collision happened in Common Lane, Ditchling, shortly before 4.40pm yesterday (September 16).

The B2112 Common Lane at Ditchling Common. Picture: Google Street View

A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “Ambulance crews attended the scene and two patients with injuries not thought to be serious were treated before being taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.”

