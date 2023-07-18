Two teachers with combined 50 years of experience say farewell to Midhurst Primary School

Mrs Sally Clarke and Mr Peter Aldren depart Midhurst Primary School after a combined 50 years of teaching and leading the school.

Mrs Clarke, has taught at Midhurst Primary School for 20 years, with six as Assistant Head, and nine as the headteacher.

Mr Aldren meanwhile has been a teacher at MPS for 30 years with 15 years as Assistant Head.

They have both been part of the furniture at Midhurst Primary and will be sorely missed by staff, pupils and parents as they both move onto pastures new.

Mr. Peter Aldren [Assistant Head] and Mrs. Sally Clarke [Headteacher]

Their final assembly will be held on Friday July 21, where we will all be incredibly emotional to bid them a farewell with all of our love and best wishes for the future.

It is very hard to put into words the impact they have had on many of our families as well as staff team.

Both are incredibly passionate, hard-working and friendly with the very values and ethos of our school enshrined in both of them.

As the third wheel of the leadership team I cannot even begin to describe the impression they have both left on me.

To Mrs Clarke and Mr Aldren/Sal and Pete, we wish you both long and wonderful breaks with plenty of time for resting and relaxation – you’ve certainly earned it.