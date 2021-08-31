Two teens rushed to hospital following fight in Hailsham

A fight in Hailsham yesterday resulted in two teenagers being taken to hospital.

Sussex Police received reports of a fight in Hawkswood Road at 6.20pm yesterday (Monday, August 30).

A police spokesperson confirmed officers secured the area outside the parade of shops and paramedics were also called.

Incident in Hawkswood Road, Hailsham (Tuesday, August 31). Photo from Dan Jessup. SUS-210831-092057001

The spokesperson said, “One teenager was taken to hospital with his injuries. He is now in a stable condition.

“A second teenager suffered a minor injury and also attended hospital but he has since been discharged.”

According to police, a teenage boy was arrested at the scene on suspicion of inflicting grievous bodily harm, he remains in custody at this stage.

Police say officers will be carrying out patrols and speaking with residents in the community to provide reassurance while the investigation continues.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote Operation Spray.

