Uckfield bricklayer’s road ban after drink-drive conviction

A total of 240 arrests were made in Sussex as part of Surrey and Sussex Police’s Christmas crackdown on drink- and drug-driving.

Of these, 82 have since been convicted. The remainder have either been charged, released under investigation or released without charge.

Among the latest to be convicted was Jack McInnes, 23, a bricklayer, of Hop Garden, Uckfield, who was arrested on the Maresfield bypass on December 30 and charged with driving with 89 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath in his system. The legal limit is 35mcg.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on January 17 he was disqualified from driving for 22 months. He was also ordered to pay a £450 fine, £85 costs and a £45 victim surcharge.

Jason Hibbert, 31, a sales assistant, of West View, Seaford, was arrested in Marine Parade, Seaford, on December 13 and charged with driving with 77mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

At Hastings Magistrates’ Court on January 16 he was disqualified from driving for 18 months. He was also ordered to pay a £450 fine, £85 costs and a £45 victim surcharge.