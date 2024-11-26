Plans to close the day surgery unit at Uckfield Community Hospital after 'devastating' says the League of Friends Chairman Chris Macve.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Change.org petition has been launched by Cllr Duncan Bennett whosays the health provision for Uckfield and surrounding villages mustbe expanded not cut, particularly given housing numbers in thethousands being imposed on the town. His views are endorsed by townmayor Cllr Karen Bedwell.

Duncan says: "The day surgery unit is critically important to myfamily, friends, neighbours and myself. As a beacon of community careand commitment, it has served countless residents, providing vitaltreatment within our community, sparing them the stress of travelingand receiving care in unfamiliar places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It also reduces the burden from the already overwhelmed facilities atthe major general hospitals where waiting lists will undoubtedlylengthen due to any such local closure."

Uckfield Community Hospital

The decision has only recently been made, after what Chris Macvestates were 'months of uncertainty and indecision.' He explained thatthe hospital's overarching authority, The East Sussex Health Trust(ESHT) which works in conjunction with the Integrated Care Board, isproposing a 'trial six-month closure' with all staff and facilitiesremoved to Eastbourne District General Hospital where a new,self-contained unit is currently being built. This is because, theTrust says, more patients using the Uckfield service 'come fromEastbourne and the coast so it's more convenient for them;' a viewopposed by local users and supporters.

Chris went on: "There are no figures to substantiate that this is amore cost-effective way to treat patients. We have never had any firmstatistics about the hospital's usage and we have never been told whythis is happening. The Trust tells us there is a dire shortage ofanaesthetists nationally and the procedures they can do here have beendowngraded to those that only require local anaesthesia.

"We look at the efforts to set up this hospital, which was foundedafter land was donated by Uckfield's Streatfeild family, and laterbuilt thanks to donations of £1m each from the town, the League ofFriends and a local farmer who wanted local surgical treatment justover 30 years ago."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duncan Bennett suggested: "This is like full amputation of a leginstead of dealing with an ingrowing toenail." He went on to explainhow the team at Uckfield has already been forced to reduce thecomplexity of operations that can be conducted. And he is horrifiedthat local patients have been told they must go to EDGH or theConquest. "How long will it take them on the bus to get to Eastbourne?And who knows if there is even a way to use public transport to getfrom Uckfield to Hastings? Once again the focus is on the coastalconurbations. We are the forgotten people here."

Uckfield Community Hospital

Both note ONS figures that show Uckfield's population has grown bymore than 12 per cent in the past decade and the number of planningapplications currently being considered will push numbers even higher.Duncan said: "Our GPs are under unacceptable pressure that yet hereour healthcare resources are being scaled back. We humbly ask for therevoking of the decision requiring the unit's closure. Our communitygreatly requires these local services; our healthcare system should beexpanding, not shrinking."

To sign the petition go to:https://www.change.org/.../scrap-plans-to-close-the-day-surgery-unit-at-uckfield-community-hospital:

Susan KingSenior ReporterSussex ExpressMobile 07976 800 195