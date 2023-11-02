Uckfield company achieves multiple ISO accreditations
Gaining these accreditations reinforces the company’s unwavering commitment to quality, health and safety, and environmental responsibility which are all hugely significant; in addition to showcasing dedication to excellence and its proactive stance in enhancing organisational performance.
Why is this significant for Scarecrow now?
Scarecrow’s decision to pursue accreditation in all three standards reflects a holistic approach to business management and also to cement the foundations for the future growth of the company whose customer base continues to expand globally.
The company recognises integrating quality, health and safety and environmental responsibilities, not only improves overall performance but also ensures a safer workplace and sustainable environmental practices. By implementing robust systems and processes, Scarecrow gains operational efficiencies, enhances decision-making capabilities and exercises precise control over its operations.
Benefits across the entire business
The importance of ISO 45001 certification should not be underestimated. By implementing this standard, Scarecrow is able to establish a systematic approach to managing occupational health and safety risks, thereby reducing accidents, injuries and illnesses in the workplace. This protects not only the physical well-being of employees but also safeguards their mental health.
Successfully obtaining the ISO 9001 certification of its Quality Management System ensures Scarecrow provides consistent products and services that enhance customer satisfaction and meet applicable statutory and regulatory requirements. It provides the tools to reach organisational excellence, which Scarecrow continues to strive towards.
By developing a formal Environmental Management System at Scarecrow, that is ISO 14001 certified, Scarecrow customers can be assured of the best practices that manage and minimise the company’s impact on the environment.
It’s an important achievement because Scarecrow’s environmental management efforts focus on sustainability, limiting environmental impact, reducing energy and material consumption costs, as well as minimizing waste and pollution. This commitment not only aligns Scarecrow with global environmental goals but also showcases its dedication to being a responsible corporate citizen.
Lee Pannett, Managing Director at Scarecrow, comments: “These ISO accreditations are just the beginning of our plans at Scarecrow. The company recognises that the journey toward excellence is ongoing. Scarecrow will conduct regular internal audits, measure success using key performance indicators and actively seek feedback from employees and customers. Adapting to evolving regulations and industry best practices remains a priority, ensuring that Scarecrow continues to meet and exceed the high standards set forth by ISO. Through this dedication to continual improvement, Scarecrow reaffirms its position as a leading provider committed to customer satisfaction, product/service quality and overall excellence.”