Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses to a crash in Uckfield after an 85-year-old man died this week.

Police said emergency services were called to the B2026, near the entrance to the King’s Standing car park, at around 7.40am on Tuesday, June 25, following reports of a road traffic collision between a van and a stationary vehicle.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “An 85-year-old man was located at the scene and despite the efforts of medical staff, was sadly pronounced deceased a short while later. His next of kin have been informed.

