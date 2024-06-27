Uckfield crash: Sussex Police appeal for witnesses after 85-year-old man dies
Police said emergency services were called to the B2026, near the entrance to the King’s Standing car park, at around 7.40am on Tuesday, June 25, following reports of a road traffic collision between a van and a stationary vehicle.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “An 85-year-old man was located at the scene and despite the efforts of medical staff, was sadly pronounced deceased a short while later. His next of kin have been informed.
“The road has now reopened after it was closed this morning to allow emergency services to work at the scene. If you saw what happened or have footage of the incident, we ask you to contact police by making an online report, or by calling 101 quoting Operation Juno.”