Uckfield excels on the Coronation Big Help Out Day

Residents and community groups in Uckfield came together to make a difference on the Big Help Out day.

Some of the rubbish cleared from Downland Copse

The King’s Big Help Out saw members of the Luxford Centre Committee, Brighter Uckfield and Uckfield Town Council join together to clear and replant the flower beds outside the Luxford Centre at the top of Luxford car park.

The raised planters had not been touched for some years and volunteers worked together for nearly six hours to clear, weed and replant.

The planters were replanted with a camellia tree to celebrate the kings coronation as well as re-using bulbs and a few plants together with some primroses donated by local residents.

The hard work paid off and has enhanced the entrance to the centre for all its visitors. It is hoped the planters will now be easier to maintain.

Meanwhile at Downlands Copse, members, their parents and leaders from the 4th Uckfield Scout Group joined with members of the Uckfield Green Partnership, Churchcoombe Residents’ Association, Brighter Uckfield and Uckfield Town Council to undertake a massive clean-up across the two areas. There was a great deal of fly-tipped material and rubbish including tyres, metal, trolleys as well as general litter, rubbish and broken glass.

Uckfield Mayor, Councillor Jackie Love, who volunteered her time at Downlands Copse said: “It was marvellous to see so many people coming out for the Big Help Out initiative. By working together we were able to clear a large amount of waste, and to make the place safer for local residents and wildlife. It was a worthwhile exercise and very rewarding.”

