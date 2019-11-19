Uckfield farm shop keeps the business in the family

Now in his 80th year, a farm shopkeeper is retiring but will keep the business in the family.

David Douglas moved into South Brockwells Farm during the very hot summer of 1976 with his wife, Sherry, and their young daughters, Sarah and Chrissy.

Sarah and Chrissy will take over the running of the shop in a new partnership.

“We have exciting plans for the future, with the return of our popular Lambing Live days and a new Bluebell Walk planned for the spring,” Chrissy said.

“South Brockwells is such a beautiful part of Sussex and we want to share it.”

Located just south of Uckfield on the A26, the rural farm is near a bus route and often hosts a variety of charity and farm events, such as its annual charity horse show and game tasting for farm shop customers.

Find out more at its website.