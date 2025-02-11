Uckfield Fashion Show brings a slice of style to the heart of Sussex

If old is the new new, then people are invited to sashay along to an unmissable fashion show next Friday. That's when Uckfield shows the world it can compete with Paris and Milan - and help the planet into the bargain.

During London Fashion Week, Uckfield Town Council and the Civic Centre will bring a slice of style to the heart of Sussex. That's when the town celebrates all things clothes-orientated with its inaugural Green Shoots Upcycled Fashion Show.

This brand-new event offers an environmentally friendly twist to a traditional fashion show by championing pre-loved items and bringing them back to their glorious best. And the show also offers a platform for the talent of local creatives in three categories; for schoolyears 6-9, school years 10-13, and adults.

The idea originated from two Uckfield town councillors, Cllr. Angie Smith and town mayor Cllr. Karen Bedwell, who noticed the skills of students at Uckfield College. With several other local primary schools, secondary schools and A-Level colleges set to be involved, organisers are looking forward to an evening of glamour that shows the potential of upcycling.

More entrants are wanted, particularly for the school years 10-13 and adult categories. With an entry deadline of today (Friday, February14), interested creatives are encouraged to submit their entries now.

Organisers say there can only be one entry per person and entrants can either model the outfit or choose someone else to model for them. They must prove they've bought the core of their outfit from a charity shop but they can buy new accessories. Entry costs £5 for years 6-13 and£10 for adults. The entry fee includes a spectator seat and further tickets can be bought for £5. Prizes in each category are: First £75,second £50 and third £25 in vouchers.

Judges will include Jade Early, runner-up in the Great British Sewing Bee who attended Uckfield College. All profits will go toFamijly2Family and winning entries go on display at the Civic Centre Uckfield on Saturday, February 22 as part of the concurrent Upcycled Arts Show.

To enter, or to book a ticket as a spectator, please purchase the relevant ticket from the Civic Centre Uckfield’s website at: civiccentreuckfield.com/events/green-shoots-upcycled-fashion-show/

The show takes place on Friday, February 21 from 5.30-7.30pm.

