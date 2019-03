Pupils at an Uckfield school marked Shrove Tuesday with a series of pancake races.

St Philip's Catholic Primary School students took to the playground for the races, organised by Miss Feldman and Year 4. Headteacher Mrs Joanna Sanchez, who also joined in, said: "It's great to revive some old traditions and it's also much harder than it looks."

