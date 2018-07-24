Uckfield train service revealed as the most overcrowded

The most overcrowded peak train service in spring last year was the 5.40am Uckfield to London Bridge service run by Southern.

It reached the highest number of passengers in excess of its capacity at 7am with 267 on the service at London Bridge - with a massive 160 passengers over the capacity of the two carriages designed to hold just 107 people.

The most overcrowded train services in England and Wales have been revealed by the Department for Transport in figures released today (Tuesday, July 24).

Services running to and from London were by far the most crowded in the country: Nine out of 10 of the most overcrowded services in spring 2017 were services running through the capital.

Another notable overcrowded services in spring last year included the 5.11pm Sutton to Luton service ran by Thameslink services.

It reached the third highest number of passengers in excess of capacity at London St Pancras where a whopping 1,579 passengers were on the eight-carriage, 803-capacity service. This is almost 100 per cent over the standard user capacity for the GTR line.