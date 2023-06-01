Uckfield's South Brockwells Farm wins prestigious Countryside Alliance Clarissa Dickson Wright Award

Uckfield’s South Brockwells Farm is proud to announce that it has been awarded the coveted Countryside Alliance Clarissa Dickson Wright Award at The House of Lords in May 2023. The Clarissa Dickson Wright Award is one of the most esteemed honours presented by the Countryside Alliance, recognising individuals and businesses that embody the spirit of rural communities.

Thérèse Coffey, Sarah Robinson, Caroline Tasker & Baroness Mallalieu

The Rural Oscars, as they are affectionately known, are a highly anticipated event in the parliamentary calendar and stand as a testament to the tireless efforts of those dedicated to the future of the countryside. More than just rural business awards, they celebrate the exceptional individuals who champion the values and traditions of rural life. South Brockwells Farm is thrilled to be recognised among these outstanding ambassadors for our countryside.

The Clarissa Dickson Wright Award, established in 2013 with the full knowledge and support of Clarissa herself, pays tribute to her remarkable legacy. Clarissa was a strong advocate for campaigning, education, and promoting slow food, taste, quality, and support for farmers and producers. Presented by Baroness Mallalieu, this prestigious accolade reflects South Brockwells Farm's unwavering commitment to upholding these values and creating a sustainable future for rural communities.

"We are immensely honoured to receive the Countryside Alliance Clarissa Dickson Wright Award," said Sarah Robinson, Partner at South Brockwells Farm. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and passion of our entire team. We are deeply committed to preserving the traditions and values of our countryside, and we will continue to champion quality produce, the education of the future generation and the invaluable contributions of our farmers and producers."

Winners celebration

The award ceremony held at The House of Lords provided a fitting backdrop for this momentous occasion, bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, and esteemed members of the community to celebrate the exceptional achievements of South Brockwells Farm and other deserving recipients.