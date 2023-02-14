Uckfield's Village Bathrooms a finalist in UK kitchen and bathroom industry awards

Uckfield based Village Bathrooms has been shortlisted for one of the biggest awards event in the UK kitchen and bathroom industry - the kbbreview Retail and Design Awards 2023.

As one of four finalists in the New Bathroom Retailer category, Village Bathrooms has been selected by an expert panel of leading industry professionals as one of the best in the country.

The category is sponsored by Flair and Village Bathrooms will be visited by judges in the final stage of the shortlisting process.

The kbbreview Retail and Design Awards winners will be announced at a huge black-tie event on April 20 in Cardiff where around 700 of the sectors’ biggest brands, leaders and influencers will gather to celebrate the best of the best.

Celebrating its 29th year in 2023, the kbbreview Retail and Design Awards is the longest-running awards event in the industry and is organised by kbbreview publisher Taylist Media.

Managing editor Andrew Davies said: “Huge congratulations to Village Bathrooms for being a finalist at the 2023 awards. I was blown away by the quality and quantity of all the entries this year so it’s a massive achievement and very well deserved.

“The quality in the UK kitchen and bathroom sector is incredibly high, particularly for independent retailers, so to be shortlisted in our awards is a real sign of excellence.”

