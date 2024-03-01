UHSussex welcomes 24 baby ‘leaplings’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The odds of babies, known as “leaplings” born on this day, are one in 1,461, making this a very special day for these little leaplings delivered yesterday.

One of the new arrivals is baby girl Dottie, born at 6.13am weighing 6lb 1oz, to parents Katie and Luke who did consider a Leap Day birth could be on the cards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Katie said: “We did joke about it after we found out my due date was 1 March!”

Baby girl Dottie

But the pair admitted they were pleased about their baby girl’s Leap Day birthday, as it meant she would always have something unique about her.

For parents Mirabella and Samir, their first child, baby girl Serena born at 9.34am at 5lb 5oz, will be celebrating her first birthday as part of a two-day bonanza from the 28 February to the 1 March.