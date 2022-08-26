UK Power Networks speaks out over Horsham power cut
UK Power Networks has spoken out about a power cut which initially affected nearly 3,000 properties in the Horsham area this afternoon.
Shops, restaurants and businesses in the town centre were among those left without electricity.
A spokesperson said: “Engineers are working as quickly as possible to restore power supplies to 244 customers in the East Street area of Horsham.
“Following a fault on the electricity network at 1.17pm which initially affected 2,677 customers, supplies were restored to all but 244 customers by 3.34pm.
“Work is continuing to reconnect the remaining supplies as swiftly as possible.
“We understand how difficult it is to be without power and apologise to customers for the inconveience caused.”