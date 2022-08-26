Edit Account-Sign Out
UK Power Networks speaks out over Horsham power cut

UK Power Networks has spoken out about a power cut which initially affected nearly 3,000 properties in the Horsham area this afternoon.

By Sarah Page
Friday, 26th August 2022, 5:03 pm

Shops, restaurants and businesses in the town centre were among those left without electricity.

A spokesperson said: “Engineers are working as quickly as possible to restore power supplies to 244 customers in the East Street area of Horsham.

“Following a fault on the electricity network at 1.17pm which initially affected 2,677 customers, supplies were restored to all but 244 customers by 3.34pm.

Nearly 3,000 properties were initially affected by the power cut

Work is continuing to reconnect the remaining supplies as swiftly as possible.

“We understand how difficult it is to be without power and apologise to customers for the inconveience caused.”

