UK Power Networks speaks out over Horsham power cut

Shops, restaurants and businesses in the town centre were among those left without electricity.

A spokesperson said: “Engineers are working as quickly as possible to restore power supplies to 244 customers in the East Street area of Horsham.

“Following a fault on the electricity network at 1.17pm which initially affected 2,677 customers, supplies were restored to all but 244 customers by 3.34pm.

Nearly 3,000 properties were initially affected by the power cut

“Work is continuing to reconnect the remaining supplies as swiftly as possible.