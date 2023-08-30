UK Space Agency to bring its 'Space for Everyone' STEAM tour to Hastings

The UK Space Agency will be docking its 72 ft model rocket at Hastings Pier from August 31st to September 4th, bringing the awe-inspiring 'Space for Everyone’ tour to the region.

This initiative aims to captivate and educate the next generation, showcasing the UK's flourishing space industry and the diverse array of career opportunities available.

Throughout the event, organisations including the World Wide Fund for Nature, (WWF), with British Antarctic Survey, (BAS), will be in attendance - highlighting the thriving space industry in Hastings and beyond.

The ‘Space for Everyone’ tour will serve as a beacon of inspiration, shedding light on the pivotal role that space plays in enhancing life on Earth.

Visitors to the Space for Everyone tour learning more about space

Matt Archer, Director of Launch at the UK Space Agency, said: “We’re delighted to bring our Space for Everyone tour to Hastings so young people and their families can learn not just about space, but also about the vibrant space sector and the exciting career opportunities available in the field.”

“The space sector is diverse and requires people from all backgrounds and with a variety of skills – many not traditionally associated with it. The tour proves you don’t have to be a rocket scientist, or even an astronaut, as there are a host of talents needed to bring space closer to our daily lives and improve our understanding of this critical part of the environment for the benefit of the planet and its people.”

Space for Everyone promises an immersive experience, incorporating state-of-the-art virtual reality headsets to provide unparalleled insights into what a launch from the UK looks like, and the job roles involved in making it happen. Visitors will also have the opportunity to explore various interactive areas, learning about the crucial role of satellites and discovering the diverse career paths available within the UK space industry.

