UKHarvest reach their £100k target through the successful Winter Match Fund Appeal
Chichester-based UKHarvest set the goal to reach £100k by 25th December 2023, with the incredibly generous offer from key financial donors that every £1 received would be matched, meaning that any money donated would effectively be donated twice. Throughout the month of December, UKHarvest received staggering financial donations through the website, community food hubs, Nourish Hub (UKHarvest's community kitchen in London) as well as donations at various events taking place throughout the month.
On behalf of UKHarvest, Yvonne Thomson, CEO would like to say: “Thank you so much to everyone that took the time to donate to our match fund appeal at the end of 2023. The money raised is vital for us to continue to operate and reach the homes of those that need it most in our community.
"A single community food hub costs £2,000 to facilitate so we are grateful to everyone that was able to donate this year, especially The Alex and William de Winton Trust, Brian Linden and Charles Lewington who continue to support UKHarvest.”
The UK is experiencing severe financial challenges at present, that shows little sign of letting up.
Not only are the donations greatly received in these difficult times, but the need for food donations has never been higher. All money raised will go towards ensuring that the rescued surplus food received from food donors can continue to reach the homes of those that need it most.
To find out more about UKHarvest, to donate food, volunteer and support the ongoing mission to nourish our nation visit https://www.ukharvest.org.uk/.