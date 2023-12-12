UKHarvest's free festive family fun day in Crawley with WSCC and HAF

UKHarvest, Sussex’s leading food rescue and redistribution charity, have partnered with WSCC and other HAF providers for an exciting FREE Family Fun Day filled with exploration and festive cheer, suitable for children aged 4-16 in the Crawley area.

As Christmas approaches, and the school holidays begin, UKHarvest would like to invite families in Crawley to share the day with HAF and WSCC at The Apple Tree Centre, where there will be an abundance of festive fun and cheer throughout the day. With an exciting schedule of performances and demos, Crawley residence can explore a variety of holiday and activity clubs available in and around the area. everyone is welcome to join UKHarvest from 11am-3pm for FREE food and refreshments, and an opportunity to experience new activities and discover new hobbies from martial arts to dance shows.

There will be a FREE bus service on the day, around Crawley, provided by Metrobus, to ensure that everyone can attend, free of charge, and return home safely at the end of the day. Yvonne Thomson, UKHarvest’s CEO added “We are constantly looking for new ways to ensure our services are open and accessible to all. We are incredibly thankful to Metrobus for putting on this free bus service, and to all the activity providers for joining us to create a day that promises to be something special. We would also like to thank WSCC for their ongoing support of across UKHarvest’s charitable activities.”

Family Fun Day where everyone's welcome

The day is open to all, however, those receiving benefit-related free school meals will particularly benefit by meeting the activity clubs offering fully funded holiday club spaces as part of the Holiday Activity and Food Programme.

HAF providers on the day will include KC’s Dance and Gym, Horsham Sports Services, Audio Active, Creative Crawley, Bigfoot Arts Education South, Grandmaster Finch from Authentic Taekwondo Association, VIM Clubs, Junior Adventure Groups, Maddie's Playground, Everyone Active, West Sussex Music, The Y.E.S Project powered by DanceHub CIC, Whizz Kids Holiday Club, as well as Totz2Teenz. The range of activities is extensive; there will be something for everyone to engage in and enjoy.