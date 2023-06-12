NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Sturgeon statement in full after release following arrest
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Three British passengers confirmed dead after Egypt dive boat fire
Radio 2 in the Park 2023 festival location revealed
British girl, aged 11, shot dead in France
Ofsted's changes to school inspection system after headteacher's death

Ukrainian refugees will show their art in Worthing

For the second year in a row, a sunny Worthing has been showing a real warm welcome to the Ukrainian refugees.
By Yaroslava MatvieienkoContributor
Published 12th Jun 2023, 14:37 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 14:38 BST
Exhibition posterExhibition poster
Exhibition poster

For the first time this year thanks to Ukrainian friends’ network charity and Dome cinema support Ukrainian artists will take part in what has been a praise for those who lost and found their homes on the UK shore for 25 years: Refugee Week.

The main theme is Compassion and the 12 artists, including our young talented generation will show their way of understanding this word.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Their artworks aim both create beautiful and harmonic objects and reach out a helping hand to those in need by selling their works and donating them to children and animals who were not so lucky and live in constant danger back in Ukraine.

Most Popular

You are very welcome to have a stroll in the Dome cinema theatre to see the works and buy them to support and show compassion, which is so easy to do through art.

When: June 19 - 25 2023

Where: Dome Cinema foyer, 21-22 Marine Parade, Worthing BN11 3PT

Telephone: 01903 823112