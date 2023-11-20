Ukrainians honour heroes on Remembrance Sunday
Ukrainians laid a wreath at the War Memorial and planted crosses for 18 British volunteers who lost their lives in Russian-Ukrainian war in 2022-23. Ukrainians were also the last to march in the parade.
“With great sadness and even more gratitude we pay tribute to those British who fought for our Freedom and Independence and lost their lives,” noted Yaroslava Matvieienko, a wreath layer and communication manager of Worthing Ukrainians friends network.
Simon Lingard, Scott Sibley, Jordan Gatley, Craig Mackintosh, Viktor Yatsunyk, Paul Urey, Sam Newey, Jay Morais, Jordan Chadwick, Jonathan Shenkin, Chris Parry, Andrew Bagshaw, call sign Skaus, Julian Thorn, Tetyana Millard, Christopher 'Pezz' Perryman, call sign Scotti, Daniel Burke.
Lest we forget…