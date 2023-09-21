Ukrainians in Worthing celebrated Independence Day far from home

Worthing Ukrainians Friend’s network charity gathered local Ukrainian refugees and their hosts, families, and friends on the grounds of Quaker’s meetinghouse garden.

What was supposed to be a small family affair turned into a celebration for more than 100 people. It was at the same time sad and yet joyful occasion. One can only imagine what is like to celebrate such days in faraway lands.

On the 24 of August, Ukraine celebrated its 32nd birthday. Though historically accurate to say that the Independence was renewed back in 1991 not established.

As one of the local activists and refugees, Olesia Sydorenko stated in her speech:“Through history, unfortunately, we have constantly seen that other countries have wanted to conquer our Ukrainian land. For centuries, our ancestors fought for their freedom and defended their land for future generations. Today this struggle has once again unfortunately fallen on our age.We are sure that with God's help, Ukrainian defenders will overcome the enemy and we will all build the country that our predecessors dreamed of - a united, strong, democratic country, integrated into Europe”.

After a small official part of the day including the national anthem performance and minute of silence, the informal gathering continued.

The idea of bringing favorite national dishes and sharing food was more than successful. Famous borscht and varenyky made the day with particular taste filled with emotions of love and friendship between Ukrainians and the British.

While the children played games, grownups had a chance to have a friendly chat with one another listen to music as well as hear the performances of local singers.

Looking at this peaceful picture under the clear blue sky one can remember the words of President Zelensky: “The independence of Ukraine is a value for each of us. And this is what we are fighting for. And everyone is important in this fight. Because this is a fight for something important to everyone. An independent Ukraine.”