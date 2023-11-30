Umbrella Sussex expresses gratitude for community support

Umbrella Sussex run Hastings Library of Things, which lends items to reduce waste, and Make and Mend Bexhill and Beyond which encourages repairing and reusing items through workshops, aiming to minimize waste and build community.They just raised over £3000 towards their running costs and are set for another year of lending and mending!

Hastings Library of Things and Make and Mend Bexhill and Beyond are celebrating a significant milestone: reaching their funding goals, thanks to the incredible support from the community.

These initiatives, focused on sustainability and waste reduction, have been propelled by the generosity and belief of local residents. The Hastings Library of Things enables borrowing rather than buying, while Make and Mend Bexhill and Beyond promotes repairing and repurposing items, both contributing to a more sustainable lifestyle.

"We're overwhelmed by the community's response," shared Shelley Feldman, Umbrella Sussex's co-founder. "Hitting our targets is a testament to our shared commitment."

2 members of Umbrella Sussex

While achieving these funding goals is an achievement to applaud, there's still an opportunity to contribute so that the volunteers can keep lending and mending for the future. Plans for 2024 include a beach library of things and a smart phone rescue and re distribute project to cut waste, save money as well as the core make and mend and lending services.