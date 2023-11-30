Umbrella Sussex expresses gratitude for community support
Hastings Library of Things and Make and Mend Bexhill and Beyond are celebrating a significant milestone: reaching their funding goals, thanks to the incredible support from the community.
These initiatives, focused on sustainability and waste reduction, have been propelled by the generosity and belief of local residents. The Hastings Library of Things enables borrowing rather than buying, while Make and Mend Bexhill and Beyond promotes repairing and repurposing items, both contributing to a more sustainable lifestyle.
"We're overwhelmed by the community's response," shared Shelley Feldman, Umbrella Sussex's co-founder. "Hitting our targets is a testament to our shared commitment."
While achieving these funding goals is an achievement to applaud, there's still an opportunity to contribute so that the volunteers can keep lending and mending for the future. Plans for 2024 include a beach library of things and a smart phone rescue and re distribute project to cut waste, save money as well as the core make and mend and lending services.
Join Umbrella Sussex and create lasting change. Visit their website to learn more and be part of the movement.