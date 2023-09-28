Understanding domestic abuse: an open training course delivered by Safe in Sussex

Do you want to know more about domestic abuse and the impact it has on people's lives?Safe in Sussex's new training course 'Understanding Domestic Abuse' is dynamic and interactive, and open to individuals, organisations, and community groups.

One in four women and one in six men experience domestic abuse, and one in five adults aged 18 to 74 years old have experienced, or been witness to, at least one form of abuse before the age of 16. You might not think you regularly come into contact with people experiencing or who have experienced domestic abuse, but the reality is that you're very likely to - even if you're not aware.

Safe in Sussex have been working tirelessly to help those affected by domestic abuse and educate people about healthy relationships since 1977, and we're delighted to be able to reach more people through our training.

This course is an interactive and informative workshop based session that will help develop attendees understanding of domestic abuse, the impact on individuals experiencing domestic abuse, how to support an individual, guidance on safety planning, and signposting to professional services.

Attendees don't need to be working directly or specifically with those known to be affected by domestic abuse as a core part of their work. If you manage or lead a team, employ staff, work with a volunteer team, or have contact with the general public in any sector, this course would be ideal.

The course is running on Friday 13th October from 10am-1pm in Worthing and places are limited.

Book you place here: www.safeinsussex.co.uk/training