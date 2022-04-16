Unexploded bomb found by metal detectorist on Goring Beach

A member of the public found an unexploded bomb on a beach in Goring last night.

By India Wentworth
Saturday, 16th April 2022, 1:35 pm

Sussex Police said, “Police were made aware of a piece of unexploded ordnance found on Goring Beach on Friday (April 15).

“Officers were not required to attend as the Coastguard and Explosive Ordnance Disposal responded to the incident as the lead agencies.”

A Coastguard spokesperson said, “An item was found on the beach yesterday evening by a metal detectorist who reported it to the Coastguard. “Littlehampton Coastguard Rescue Team cordoned off the area and the Explosives and Ordnance Division carried out a controlled explosion of the item on the beach.”

Unexploded bomb found on Goring Beach

