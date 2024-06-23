The bus station was closed while police investigated. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Police cordoned off part of Chichester this afternoon (June 23) after an unexploded bomb was discovered in a garden.

Police were called to a property in Basin Road, Chichester, after unexploded ordnance was found.

The incident, which happened at about 12.45pm, brought bus services to a halt while police conducted their investigations.

A cordon was put in place around the scene, while specialist ordnance officers took the item to a nearby field where it was safely destroyed, according to Sussex Police.