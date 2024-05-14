University launches new master’s degree in fundraising for charity staff and volunteers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A unique master’s degree in fundraising is set to launch at the University of Chichester from September 2024.

The course, the first of its kind in the country, has been designed for charity professionals to develop the knowledge and skills that underpin effective fundraising.

And there is a 25% bursary for staff and volunteers who work in the charity sector – providing they have a personal charity or voluntary sector email address.

Donna Day Lafferty, Senior Lecturer in Fundraising (Third Sector) at the University of Chichester, who has 20 years of professional fundraising experience, explained the course is focused on the professional needs of fundraisers, aspirational fundraisers, senior managers and trustees.

Building on ten years of undergraduate fundraising training, the new MA Fundraising (for the voluntary sector) is designed and delivered by fundraisers.

Donna said: “Why does anyone study a master’s? It’s usually because they want to be better at what they do, or to do something new. If you have worked as a professional fundraiser, you’ll know it’s a complicated job. We are a team of fundraisers and academics who can offer you robust knowledge that’s applicable in the professional world. Importantly, we are all passionate about the vital role fundraising plays in the voluntary sector.”

Recognising that fundraising is far more than simply asking, the MA Fundraising explores the core fundraising fields of income from individuals and organisations, alongside leadership and organisational change. It considers the critical role of research, ethics, innovation, planning, quality and control, in delivering effective and sustainable fundraising.

At its core is the philosophy that fundraising is a profession, with the power to change lives for better, and that every fundraiser deserves quality training to support them in developing their expertise.

The course will be taught online, with regular live online workshops and learning resources, as well as optional face-to-face workshops.

As well as a core teaching team of experienced fundraisers and academics, there will be expert guest lecturers from the fundraising profession and wider third sector.