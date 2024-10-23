University of Chichester Chamber Orchestra in concert

Chichester Music Society continues to move onto its new footing with a special concert coming up in the city.

Amid declining numbers post-pandemic, the society decided to move away from putting on its own concerts in favour of enabling/sponsoring other concerts instead.

As chairman Chris Hough explains: “CMS is no longer putting on a full concert programme at Chichester University. However, we are continuing to strongly support musical activities and students through sponsored events and bursaries. Earlier this year we sponsored a workshop/concert for the University Baroque Orchestra with baroque ensemble Red Priest and (in November) we will be sponsoring another one with the University Chamber Orchestra and The Britten Sinfonia.

“CMS will be enabling students of the Chichester University Chamber Orchestra, directed by Crispin Ward, to take part in a concert with the internationally acclaimed ensemble, the Britten Sinfonia. The Society is sponsoring a workshop with members of the Sinfonia for the students who will then perform a programme including Copland's Appalachian Spring and Bach's Brandenburg Concerto No 4, featuring soloist Miranda Dale (violin), on the afternoon of November 10.

The programme is: Bach – Brandenburg Concerto No 4, Miranda Dale solo violin; Copland – Appalachian Spring; interval; Shostakovich – Prelude Suite; Vivaldi – concerto for 4 violins; and Mozart – Paris Symphony K297. The concert will take place at 3pm on Sunday, November 10 in St Johns Chapel, St Johns Street, Chichester PO19 1UR. Further details are available on the website www.chichestermusicsociety.org.uk. Tickets available at £15 from www.ticketsource.co.uk/chichester-music-society. Tickets will also be available at the door 30 minutes before each performance.