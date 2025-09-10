University’s fine art staff offer Bognor Regis exhibition

A new exhibition at the University of Chichester comes under the title Indexical II: The Skin We're In, offered by the university’s fine art staff.

The venue is St Michaels, Bognor Regis Campus. Car park entrance off Felpham Way, PO21 1HR.

Tim Sandys-Renton, senior lecturer & programme coordinator, said: “I am a sculptor who uses sheet metal copper and steel to produce experimental sculptures that straddle figuration and abstraction. The exhibited works might look abstract, but they either fit onto the body or relate in a more symbolic manner to particular people and their stories. I’m inspired by aboriginal artworks seen on a recent trip to Australia, and by the process of making clothing using pattern-cutting and sewing. I create indexical marks/patterns on flat plates along with poetic text which refers to these ideas and reinforces other meandering thoughts about society, birds, landscape, armour, myths etc.”

Senior lecturer Chris McHugh, senior lecturer, added: “What’s it like to be an art tutor? Well, it’s the challenge that meets any artist – a mixture of ego and humility, knowledge and experiment, judgement and daring. It’s more about questions than answers. The work for Indexical II began with noticing how the bits of paint mixed on tin lids were interesting as paintings in their own right… it goes back to that visionary local hero William Blake and seeing a ‘world in a grain of sand.’”

Senior lecturer Elizabeth Colley, said: “The installation explores the physical and emotional connections to the notion of ‘home’ as a place of belonging on both a personal and global level. For the individual, ‘home’ is a particular space in a particular place. The objects in a home carry meanings and memories. These objects can be moved yet continue to resonate with an emotional centre that signifies ‘home’. ‘Home’ on the global context is the planet we inhabit along with all other life. Our impact on the planet continues to cause damage. Humans are part of that collateral damage as we ignore the lessons of the past and the evidence of our actions on our ‘home’. The exhibition explores the way in which objects and images evoke a multiplicity of meanings.”

Technician Anne White added: “This exhibition extends my ongoing exploration of the body, memory and materiality through textiles. Using strips of blankets draped on the wall, their weight flows, gathers, and congests suggesting a precarious softness. The forms recall bodily cross-sections or traces of an absent body. By working with familiar, intimate materials, I hope to evoke emotional resonance and draw viewers into a dialogue with touch, memory and the physicality of cloth.”

Terry Merritt, also a technician, added: “I am a stone sculptor and artist, honoured to present my hand-carved sculptures at this exhibition. This meaningful opportunity allows me to share not only the beauty of stone but also the passion and dedication behind my craft. Each piece reflects creativity, patience, and a deep respect for the timeless nature of stone. Through this celebration of artistry, diversity, and craftsmanship within our university, I hope my work inspires others to appreciate the enduring strength and beauty of stone.

Matt O’Dell, senior lecturer, digital, said: “The annual fine art staff show provides a great opportunity to take on a challenging creative project during the summer break. This year, I created a large-format poster depicting fictional spaceship The Hyperion. I sculpt designs using application 3D Coat, which allows for a spontaneous approach.”

The exhibition runs from Saturday, September 6-Saturday, September 20. From 9.30am-4pm Monday to Friday, viewing is by appointment only. Email: [email protected] or call 01243 816253. From 12 noon-4pm Saturdays, the exhibition is free and open to public. No booking required.

There are also a number of associated events:

Meet The Artists: Saturdays, September 13 and 20, 12 noon-4pm. Free and open to public. No booking required.

Panel Discussion: Thursday, September 11, 6.30-7.30pm. Free and open to public. To book, email [email protected].

Exhibition walkabout with the artists: Thursday, September 18, 6-7.30pm. Free and open to the public. To book, email [email protected].

Car parking is pay by phone Monday-Friday 8am-6pm. £2 per hour. All other times £1.40 set fee.