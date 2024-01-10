Unlocking the secrets of the Bourne River

What happens when you trace an ancient water source through the town that grew around it? You uncover stories, artefacts, folklore and a whole lot more.

This January sees the launch of: Blue Heart – A Journey Along The Bourne From Source to Sea. This community project will bring the Bourne’s story alive through a range of activities including: archaeology, creative writing and storytelling.

We’ve already scoped out two key sites for archaeological digs in February and have started capturing stories to share later in the project.

Join Blue Heart as we explore how people have adapted to changing climate, water levels and environment in the past, and reflect on how the changes we’re experiencing in the present will prompt adaption now and in the future.

Traces of The Bourne River in Unexpected Places

Jo Seaman, leading the project for Blue Heart, said: “Throughout the centuries, from Bronze Age settlers to today, our way of life has been shaped by water. As the course of rivers, weather patterns, our use and demand for water have changed, so have we. Climate change challenges us to reconsider how we live now and will in the future. Understanding how water moves in the area is key to helping Eastbourne and southern Wealden become more resilient to flooding and in managing water more sustainably.”