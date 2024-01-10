Unlocking the secrets of the Bourne River
and live on Freeview channel 276
This January sees the launch of: Blue Heart – A Journey Along The Bourne From Source to Sea. This community project will bring the Bourne’s story alive through a range of activities including: archaeology, creative writing and storytelling.
We’ve already scoped out two key sites for archaeological digs in February and have started capturing stories to share later in the project.
Join Blue Heart as we explore how people have adapted to changing climate, water levels and environment in the past, and reflect on how the changes we’re experiencing in the present will prompt adaption now and in the future.
Jo Seaman, leading the project for Blue Heart, said: “Throughout the centuries, from Bronze Age settlers to today, our way of life has been shaped by water. As the course of rivers, weather patterns, our use and demand for water have changed, so have we. Climate change challenges us to reconsider how we live now and will in the future. Understanding how water moves in the area is key to helping Eastbourne and southern Wealden become more resilient to flooding and in managing water more sustainably.”
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook (both @blueheartsussex) for all the latest information and hear Jo’s explanation of the project at: www.blueheart.org.uk/blue-heart-a-journey-along-the-bourne-from-source-to-sea/