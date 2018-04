A burst water main is causing delays on a busy Hailsham road this morning (Thursday).

There is slow traffic and one lane was said to be closed on the A22 Northbound at A295 South Road due to the incident.

Stagecoach says all Eastbourne bus services – including the 51, 54, and 98 – are subject to delays.

There is congestion to the A27, Hailsham Road, and the A2270.

The A22 is reportedly closed between the Cop Hall Roundabout and the Eagles Roundabout.

Photo by Dan Jessup