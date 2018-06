This was the scene when a car overturned at a petrol station on Wednesday afternoon (June 6).

The accident happened shortly before 4pm.

Police said the vehicle left the eastbound A27 Newmarket Straight just outside Lewes and overturned after colliding with a bollard at the King Power garage.

Other motorists, cyclists and pedestrians escaped unharmed when the driver lost control.

The woman driving the car suffered minor injuries, police said.