UPDATE: Fire on A27

Long traffic queues have built up on the A27 this afternoon as a severe fire is blazing through a field at Alfriston.

According to reports, traffic heading towards Eastbourne is queuing back to the Amex Stadium at Falmer.

Police and the East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service are urging people to avoid the area as firefighters from across the county and neighbouring West Sussex tackle the fire on land at Berwick Court Farm on Alfriston Road, which runs from Drusillas roundabout to the village.

A spokesperson at the fire service said the alarm was raised at 2.54pm.

The spokesperson said, “Currently six fire appliances are at the scene, with four Landrovers, one water bowser and a Support Command Unit.”

People living nearby are also being urged to keep their windows and doors open.

Police are also urging drivers not to pull over to take photographs or videos.

Photo by Dan Jessup.

To see more on this story click here