UPDATE: Man rushed to hospital after Seaford stabbing

A man has been rushed to hospital this morning (Monday) after officers were called to reports of a stabbing in Seaford.

Few details have been released but Sussex Police says officers were called at 9.35am to Millberg Road.

Photos by Dan Jessup SUS-181224-120754001

The air ambulance was called but the alleged victim, a man, was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton by ambulance.

A police spokesperson said, “Police were called to a report of a stabbing in Millberg Road, Seaford, about 9.35am on Monday.

“Officers attended and located a young man, who was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with a wound to the torso.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who saw what happened is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 261 of 24/12.”

Photos by Dan Jessup