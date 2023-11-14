Update on the steps on the cliffs at Hope Gap
Seaford Town Council met with its partner agencies on Thursday 9th November 2023 to discuss the Hope Gap steps which are currently closed due to works required to the bottom of the steps, due to erosion.
The decision was taken to keep the steps closed throughout the winter until March 2024. In March 2024, working with partner agencies, Seaford Town Council will consider future options for the life of the steps and access to the beach via Hope Gap.
There is currently closure signage at the gate entrance to the steps and signage from the Cuckmere Beach site advising users of the closure, as well as signs on Seaford Head noticeboard.
Cllr Maggie Wearmouth, Chair of Community Services Committee for Seaford Town Council, said: "Hope Gap steps will remain closed over the winter season due to safety concerns. Seaford Town Council is working closely with partner agencies to evaluate the environmental, operational and financial aspects of future plans".