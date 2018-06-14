UPDATE: Overturned lorry causing delays on the A27

An overturned lorry is causing delays on the A27 near Lewes this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene at the Beddingham Roundabout westbound at around 2.40pm.

Police say no injuries were reported.

There is said to be heavy traffic around the area.

Sergeant Richard Hobbs of the Roads Policing Unit said recovery are on scene and assessing the incident.

He said on Twitter, “Recovery are on scene and assessing. It maybe some time until the vehicle it’s righted and recovered.”

The road was closed westbound from the roundabout to the A26 for some time but reopened at around 6pm this evening.

There is still a heavy buildup of traffic in the area and long delays are expected for some time.