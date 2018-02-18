UPDATE: Paraglider winched to safety by helicopter at Beachy Head

A paraglider has been lifted to safety by a helicopter after he ‘crashed into a cliff’ at Beachy Head, a Coastguard spokesman confirmed.

Two lifeboats, the Eastbourne and Birling Gap Coastguard rescue teams, a Coastguard helicopter, Sussex Police and the ambulance service were called to scene at just after midday to reports of an injured paraglider, the spokesman said.

The paraglider was winched to safety to the top of the cliff, where he is said to be ‘safe and well’, according to the spokesman.

He is currently being checked over by the ambulance team, the spokesman said.